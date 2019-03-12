Familiar Faces Are Welcomed To Bowling Green Church Of The Nazarene As Senior Pastor, Family

The Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene is excited to announce Cole Branstetter as the new senior pastor.

Cole was born and raised in Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School and then went on to earn his BA degree and majored in ministry with a focus in youth and family at Mid America Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan. Cole filled a position with the Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene as associate pastor with emphasis on youth and families and served for two and one half years.

Cole and Rachelle moved to the Wentzville area after a calling of missional church planting. He served as a lead pastor of Project II for the past six years along with his wife, Rachelle, who was also raised in Bowling Green, graduated from Bowling Green High School and earning a BA degree from Mid America Nazarene University with as a mass communication major. The couple has three children, Beau, Malachi, and Evelyn.

Cole will be returning to his roots with much excitement from fellow church members, family, and friends. Cole’s first Sunday as lead pastor will be Sunday, March 17.

The Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene welcomes all to come and join them in God’s house on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m., for worship services. The church also has Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., and has adult, children, and teen ministries every Wednesday evening 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Join them in their mission: To reach the lost, love the hurting and make Christ-like Disciples. They are thankful and excited to see what God has in store for the church and community.