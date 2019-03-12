LHS Quizbowl Wins EMO Conference

The LHS Quizbowl team traveled to North Callaway High School on Monday, March 4th to end their Conference season with the EMO Conference Tournament.

Louisiana was 5-0 in the tournament defeating Wellsville-Middletown 620-220 in Round 1, Wright City 670-50 in Round 2, Montgomery County 630-260 in Round 3, Bowling Green 510-200 in the Semi-Final, and Wellsville-Middletown 660-60 in the Final to become EMO Conference Champions. Michael Powers led the Bulldogs, placing first overall individually and earned 1st team All-Conference honors with 53 total tossups. Evan Jones answered 4 tossups, Brandy Farmer answered 2 tossups, and Marin Powers and Rachel Beard answered 1 tossup each.

On Saturday, March 2nd the LHS Quizbowl team competed in the NAQT Missouri Qualifier hosted by the Missouri Quizbowl Alliance at Columbia College. The Bulldogs were 8-3 on the day with wins against St. Pius X A 350-65, Fort Osage B 330-130, Hallsville B 315-135, Christian B 455-30, Christian Brothers College 320-150, Hickman A 340-215, North Kansas City 415-95, and Eldon 255-140. The team lost to St. Joseph Central A 140-280, Ladue A 160-450, and Hallsville A 165-175, ending up 4th overall in the 36 team tournament and 1st in the Very Small School Division. Michael Powers led the scoring with 101.36 points per game and was 2nd overall individually. Evan Jones answered 3 tossups, 1 for “power” and Brandy Farmer answered a tossup.

Additionally, the Missouri Quizbowl Alliance presented the “Values Award” to Michael Powers of Louisiana and Samuel Lockwood of Hallsville. Missouri Quizbowl Alliance members and tournament co-directors Jeffrey Hill and Matt Chadbourne quoted that the award was for “exemplifying the core values of sportsmanship, fairness, and integrity by being supportive friends while frequently competing against each other in some of quizbowl’s most pressure-intensive situations.” Congratulations to both Michael and Samuel and to the entire LHS Quizbowl team for a great season thus far. LHS Quizbowl will next be in action on March 30th at the Ladue Invitational Spring Tournament and will host the Class 2 District 12 Scholar Bowl Tournament here at Louisiana High School on Saturday, April 6th.