Louisiana Lions To Hold Pancake, Sausage Day On Saturday, March 16

The Louisiana Lions Club is hosting its 32nd annual Pancake and Sausage Day fund-raiser March 16.

All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage will be served from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pike Pioneers Senior Center, 521 Georgia in downtown Louisiana.

Tickets are available from Lions members or at the door, and are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. The prices haven’t changed in more than 20 years.

“This is one of our major fund-raisers for our eye and hearing services,” said Lions President Tim Reeve. “We do a lot of work locally for people in need, and we appreciate all of the support we’ve received in the past. We look forward to continuing to serve the community.”

Proceeds will benefit a variety of projects and people. The club makes donations to local groups and organizations, and contributes to Lions’ Leader Dog for the Blind training school, Mid-South Lions medical research, the Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation and the Missouri Lions Hearing Committee.

In addition, the club often pays for eyeglasses for needy local residents, and continues to collect eyeglasses and hearing aids.

Reeve said Lions always has its door open for new members. “Anyone who is interested in joining our group and helping the community should talk to one of us at Pancake Day,” he said.