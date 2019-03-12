Pike Democratic Club To Host 911 Board Candidate Forum

The Pike County Democratic Club will be hosting a forum to introduce the 911 Board candidates to the voters at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21.

The forum will be held in the third floor courtroom of the Pike County Courthouse. This forum is open to the public, so everyone is encouraged to attend. Each candidate will have five minutes to present their case for election. The floor will be open for questions for each candidate.

Currently there are 17 candidates listed on the ballot, 16 of whom are actively seeking election, running for seven open seats. The voters of Pike County will be electing one member for the at-large position, one for a four-year term for each of the districts, eastern and western, and two for a two-year term for each of the districts, eastern and western. Since this is the first election of board members, the two-year terms will allow for staggered elections in the future, so that there will not be a wholesale turnover of the members of the board in any election.

The at-large position will fill the position of chairman of the board. The other members will then select officers for the board by nomination and vote of the board. The newly elected members will be taking over the duties currently filled by the interim board appointed by the Pike County commissioners.

The Pike County Democratic Club wishes to assure the public that this is a non-partisan forum that is open to the public at large. Everyone is invited to attend, to learn about the candidates and their vision for the future of the new 911 system.