Pike County 911 Operation Prepares For Move Into New Facility Behind Sheriff’s Department

Jim Porter has set up 911 operations before, most recently for Washington County, and says that the consolidation and enhancement efforts for Pike County’s operation are going quickly and smoothly.

Voters recently decided to consolidate 911 efforts in Pike County. For years previously, the efforts have been within the Pike County Sheriff’s Department with a satellite station in the Louisiana Police Department.

Everything will soon be housed in a trailer directly behind the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. Porter said it will be about another month and then dispatchers will be moved into the facility.

The trailer has a security system and features a dispatch area with three complete stations, a training area, a conference room (where all future 911 meetings will be held), a breakroom/employee lounge, and offices for the 911 director and an assistant. Porter noted it is perfect for Pike County’s operation.

Porter has been working to improve the 911 mapping system and to better streamline communications with all of the emergency branches such as law enforcement, fire and medical services.

Watch next week’s edition for an in-depth review of the work that has been done and what residents can expect to see in the future. See more highlights of the facility on page 11 of this week’s edition.