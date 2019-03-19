Preparing For The Worst – Hoping For The Best

Business owner Bud Garrison climbs from a bulldozer that was being used to help build a seven-foot barrier Monday along First Street in Clarksville in preparation for anticipated high water.

The river stage Monday afternoon was almost four feet above flood stage and a crest of more than six feet above flood stage was expected sometime in the next week.

The Mississippi was lapping at the edge of Riverfront Park just to the right across the railroad tracks. The earthen dam will be covered with plastic and sandbags and will stretch for more than a block. Mayor Jo Anne Smiley said volunteers are needed to help sandbag.

Volunteers should drop by City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 111 Howard a half-block east of the street’s intersection with Highway 79.

More information is available by calling 573-242-3336.

Sandbaggers Monday included Clopton school students on spring break and inmates from the women’s prison in Vandalia.

Clarksville shops and businesses remained open.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Monday that Route P in extreme southeast Pike County was closed due to flooding — the only one in the immediate area.

Find more photos on page 10 of this week’s edition.