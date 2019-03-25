Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Part-Time Truck Driver The MFA AgriService in Vandalia, Mo is seeking a Part Time Truck Driver. This position requires a Class A CDL. Candidates must be able to pass a DOT drug test and be qualified to drive per DOT regulations. Must have good oral and written communication skills as well as basic math skills. Must have strength and agility to maneuver equipment and be able to lift 50-100 pounds. Please apply online by visiting: http://mfa-inc.com/about/careers or visit the AgriService for more information.

IMMEDIATE OPENING CBC Bank, an equal opportunity employer, has an immediate opening for a full-time bank teller in our Bowling Green office. Job skills are to provide basic cash receipt and payment services in accordance with bank procedures. Proficient in math with some computer skills. Must have a high school diploma. Please respond with a resume and salary history including within the body of your email and NOT as an attachment to jack_jones@cbcbank.net.

HELP WANTED Truck Driver/ Laborer The MFA AgriService in Vandalia, Mo is seeking a Truck Driver/Laborer. This position requires a Class A CDL. Candidates must be able to pass a DOT drug test and be qualified to drive per DOT regulations. Must have good oral and written communication skills as well as basic math skills. Must have strength and agility to maneuver equipment and be able to lift 50-100 pounds. Must be able to work Saturdays and overtime as needed. Please apply online by visiting: http://mfa-inc.com/about/careers or visit the AgriService for more information.

BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL SECRETARY School secretary – 12 month position with benefits. Application deadline is until position is filled. Must possess: A positive attitude and a desire to work with the high school age child. Ability to multi-task and prioritize. Familiarity with computer applications. Good communication skills. Ability to manage difficult situations. Ability to be flexible in workplace needs. Ability to manage office operations. Applications available at the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334, or by phone 573-324-5441. (EOE)

STATELINE TRANSPORTERS is looking for part-time laborer for general cleaning & detailing vehicles. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. ALSO looking for full-time driver. On the road Monday-Wednesday. Call 573-822-5337 for more information.

DAYTIME cook, dishwasher & waitress. Apply in person. Spiced Apple Cafe, 513 W. Hwy. 54, Vandalia. No phone calls please!

FENCE BUILDING – Pay based on experience. Drug-free. EOE employer, 573-470-0536.

B&B AUTOMOTIVE is looking for a full-time mechanic. Good pay – depends on experience. Paid vacation, inspector license a plus. Must be dependable and have good attendance. Stop by 812 W. Main, B.G. or call Jeremy , 573-470-8170.

QUARRY POSITION Central Stone Company is accepting applications resumes at our Moscow Mills Quarry. Conscientious worker with a background in construction or mining is preferred. Welder/fabrication skills and experience operating heavy equipment is desired. This job will require working outdoors in all weather conditions and working overtime and weekends as needed. We offer a competitive wage and benefit package. Pre-employment drug screen, physical and background check required. Central Stone Company is an EO/Affirmative Action employer for all including Women, Minorities, Veterans, and Individuals with disabilities. Applications or resumes received by April 17, 2019 will be considered. Apply in person at Central Stone Company, 2181 West Outer Hwy. 61, Moscow Mills, MO 63362, Mon.-Fri. between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. or mail your resume to the address listed.

Be Part of the MoDOT Team! NOW HIRING A CONSTRUCTION INSPECTOR AT THE TROY PROJECT OFFICE. Join a team environment to help the Missouri transportation system progress! MoDOT is now hiring quality individuals with a good work ethic and positive attitude. Responsibilities: Inspects routine construction items for conformance to plans, specifications, special provisions, and terms of the contract such as verifying that contractor’s activities are in compliance with contracts, specifications, and engineering principles; performs measurements, computations, or other work in preparing final plans, change orders, contractor payment estimates and engineering costs; maintains required construction documentation records and files; prepares progress and other reports, keep supervisor fully informed as to activities or unusual conditions on the job. This position requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or Geological Engineering. Will consider 8 or more years of experience in related quality assurance roles, or roadway construction or design experience as a substitute for the degree. Certification to operate nuclear gauges may be required. Employment applications are available on-line at www.modot.org and must be submitted by April 15, 2019 to be considered for this vacancy. Drug Free Work Environment • Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer M/F/D/V

NOW HIRING LPN & CMT, FT & PT Social Service Assistant – Full-Time. Salary commensurate with experience. Health Insurance. Benefits include paid holidays, vacation. TRI-COUNTY CARE CENTER 601 North Galloway Road Vandalia 573-594-6467 APPLY IN BUSINESS OFFICE BETWEEN 8 a.m.-4 p.m. EOE