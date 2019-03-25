Ida E. Scott

Ida E. Scott, 84, of Paynesville died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

She was born May 3, 1934 in Paynesville to Milton Hammuck and Cora Lee Dixon Hammuck. She was married to Lewis Richard Scott on Feb. 5, 1955 in Clarksville. He preceded her in death in 1974.

She is survived by a grandson, Cortez McDonald of Paynesville; a sister-in-law, Diane Hammuck of Springfield, Ill.; and a host of cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Richard Scott in 1974, a daughter, Carrie Lanon on Nov. 24, 2015, and a brother, Chersey Hammuck.

Ida was a lifelong resident of Paynesville. She had worked as a seamstress for the Kamp Toggs Garment Factory in Clarksville and the Bobbing Along Factory in Elsberry for many years.

She was a member of the Bethel AME Church in Paynesville, a member of the VFW Post 4610 Auxiliary in Clarksville, and she enjoyed going to yards sales. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by her family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.