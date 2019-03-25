Shirley Ruby Hamm

A Celebration of Life was held at the High-Rise Apartments in Bowling Green Sunday from noon-2 p.m., for Shirley Ruby Hamm, 86, of Memphis.

She died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., where she was a patient for a short time.

The daughter of Ellis and Anna Mildred Utterback Ruby, she was born Jan. 23, 1933, at Bowling Green. She was married to Lee Hamm of Louisiana. He preceded her in death.

She spent her childhood in Bowling Green and attended the school there. She lived and worked there most of her life. When she needed assistance with her health issues she moved to Memphis to be with family members enjoying their company along with visiting with people and especially doing things together with her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Charlotte Kerns; one brother, Lester Ruby; her children, Phil and Sherry Frey, Lori and Doug Miller, Edward Frey, Beverly Adamson, Mildred and Tom Riegsecker, and Cindy and Allan Garrett; grandchildren, Randi Lynn, and Lisa Frey, Allan, Corey, Sara and Chris Frey, Jon Miller, Brian and Tiffany Frey, Randy, Amanda and Brad Miller, Carly and Dawn and Mike Riegsecker along with several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, Bertha Lillard, Ruth Perkins, Francis Trower, Richard Ruby, Ester Bateman, Lowell Ruby, Zola Ellis, Wayne Ruby, and Glenn Ruby.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Shirley Hamm Memorial Fund, c/o Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

