Vernon Lee Jennings

Vernon Lee Jennings, 72, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at noon Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Vernon was born March 6, 1947 in Frankford, the son of Lawrence and Mertle Myers Jennings. On Sept. 25, 1965 at St. Clement Catholic Church he married Helen Grote. She preceded him in death Feb. 27, 2014.

Survivors include a son, Clifford Lee Jennings and Cheryl L. Hopkeof Bowling Green; special friend, Ruth Jennings of Silex; brothers, Floyd Jennings and wife, Margie of Bowling Green, Wendel Jennings and wife, Lori of Bowling Green, Charlie Jennings and wife, Shirley of Vandalia; sisters, Martha Smith and husband, Earl Wayne of Bowling Green and Margret Jennings of Louisiana; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, and brothers, Clifford, O.W., Carroll and Bob Jennings.

Vernon was a Christian by faith and a member of the Moose Lodge in Silex. He worked for Al Parson at the Texaco and parts store, Fred Moore doing auto body work, Smith Auto Body, Shaw Auto Body and retired from the Ashley Rock Quarry after 32 years as a supervisor and loader operator.

He enjoyed working on cars, playing basketball in high school, attending Clifford’s track meets to cheer him on, frying fish, pitching horseshoes, drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon, hunting and fishing with his son, being outside and treasured his family.

Pallbearers were Jeff Cashman, Randy Slater, David Brown, Johnnie Ingram, Bobby Kerns, Lance Hustedde and Mike Perkins. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Hall, Mark Stokes, Bob Kerns, Larry Albert Grote, Danny Deters, Bill Shaw, Ed Kerns, Mark Magruder and Earl W. Smith.

Memorials may be made to Pike County Hospice or the St. Clement Cemetery.

