Car Accident Claims Life Of BGHS Senior; Another Suffers Serious Injuries

Community Rallies Support For Family & Friends Of Kaleo Dade

A tragic one-vehicle accident on Friday night claimed the life of Bowling Green High School senior Kaleo Dade and hospitalized classmate Kyle Horner with serious injuries.

According to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 7:20 p.m. on Route E just north of Route MM near Frankford on Friday, March 22. Dade was driving a 2006 Ford Focus northbound when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway which then caused the car to leave the road and hit an embankment.

Kyle Horner



The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Horner, 17, of Curryville, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. He is in stable condition and recuperating from the injuries he sustained.

The vast outpouring of support for the families of the boys has been immense. Dade was a charismatic athlete who recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Quincy University following graduation. He was involved in many activities at BGHS in addition to football, basketball and track.

The football field at BGHS was full of people on Saturday evening for an emotional balloon release. Family, friends, classmates, teammates and community members stood shoulder-to-shoulder and against a gray sky a crisp wind carried red and black balloons high.

There was also a candlelight vigil over the weekend and prayer meetings have been held. Students dressed in red and black colors on Monday in remembrance of Dade.

Sporting events were cancelled at Bowling Green on Monday and Tuesday. The district will also dismiss early this Friday at 12:30 p.m., for Dade’s visitation and funeral that will be held at the school.

Dade’s services will begin with visitation from 3-5 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Funeral services will follow starting at 5 p.m.

Those attending services have been encouraged to wear red and black or BGHS Bobcats apparel in honor of Dade’s love for the school and the community.

Sportscaster Chris Duerr will conduct services and eulogies will be offered by Dade’s coaches Stu Parnell, Kevin Krietemeyer, Joe Chinn and Brandon McCann.

Schools throughout the region have reached out since news began to spread of Dade’s passing. Every neighboring school and every district in the EMO Conference has expressed support through social media. Several schools have also held their own assemblies to honor Dade.

Every school in the region posted pictures on Facebook and Twitter on Monday of staff and students wearing black and red. Numerous businesses also posted pictures of their staff members sporting BGHS colors.

“I have been astonished with the outpouring of support from all of our neighboring communities,” noted Superintendent Dr. Matt Frederickson.

He added that district’s sent extra counselors to help students, faculty and staff members.

Coach Matt Chance noted that Dade was a special kid.

“There are no words that help the pain that our kids and staff are feeling,” he posted on Facebook. “Kaleo loved being a part of Bowling Green High School. He was the face of the Bobcat sports teams the past few years.”

Chance pointed out that social media was filled with pictures of Dade with friends.

“He loved life.”

Dade’s complete obituary can be found on page 4 of this week’s edition.

Editor’s note: Mark and I interviewed Kaleo many times over the years on TribCast. He was the kind of kid that you always found on the sidelines for a chat. Kaleo was one of those special players. If he wasn’t on the field/floor playing – he was generally leading the cheers on the sidelines. He could often be witnessed celebrating with teammates with a fist/chest bump or helping teammates with a pat on the back and encouraging words or just sharing a joke. Kaleo was a fun athlete to cover and it was clear how much he was loved by his family, his friends and his teammates. He could always be counted on to stop by our broadcasts to chat and was always thoughtful in thanking us for the coverage and was always-always hilarious. Our hearts are heavy and we will remember him so very fondly. We hope and pray for healing for his mother and family and for comfort for all who knew him and will miss him greatly.