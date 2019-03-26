Motorists Urged To Use Caution In Flood Areas

Flooding has several areas and roads closed to traffic and motorists are urged to use caution.

Work also continues in Clarksville and areas of Louisiana to protect homes and businesses from rising water.

Highway 79 south of Clarksville has been closed due to flooding of the Mississippi River. The highway is also closed just south of Louisiana.

Louisiana city officials also closed a section of Highway 79, between North Carolina and Delaware Streets last week due to flooding over the roadway. Closures are expected to continue for the foreseeable future until conditions change.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Furthermore, motorists are cautioned not to drive through flooded roads and urged not to move barricades. This is unsafe, and there have already been accidents related to this behavior around the Midwest where there is flooding.

Refer to updated road closures due to flooding on the traveler map online at www.modot.org.