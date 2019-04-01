Donald ‘Tiny’ Collard

Donald “Tiny” Collard, 65, of Pleasant Hill, Ill., died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services were Sunday at 2 p.m., at Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill conducted by Pastor Don Hannel. Burial followed at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

Visitation was Saturday from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Donald was born June 21, 1953 in Louisiana, a son of Harvey Gene “Pete” and Anna Marie Ziegler Collard. He married Denise Ann Manson on Feb. 16, 1974 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Louisiana. She survives.

Donald was a 1971 graduate of Pleasant Hill High School. He farmed and raised cattle and was a long time employee of Holcim, Inc., in Clarksville.

He enjoyed all types of outdoor activities, fishing, hunting and old cars. He was a member of the Sportsman’s Club and the N.R.A. Most importantly, he loved the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Denise A. Collard of Pleasant Hill; three children, Melissa “Missy” Allen of Pleasant Hill, Joe Collard and wife, Dana of Pleasant Hill and Cody and Malisha Crowder Collard of Pleasant Hill; nine grandchildren, Keely, Hanna, Natalie, Sophie, Chase, Whitney, Chandler, Kalista and Gavin and one great-granddaughter, Stella; three brothers, Ronald Collard of Bowling Green, Dennis Collard and wife, Pam of rural Rockport and Tim Collard and wife, Jan of Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Anna Collard.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Little League.

Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements.