Elaine M. Brookshier

Elaine M. “Lainey” Brookshier, 66, of Vandalia died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services celebrating Elaine’s life were at 3 p.m., Monday at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia. Pastor Brian Lehenbauer of First Baptist Church officiated. Burial followed the funeral service at the Vandalia Cemetery.

A celebration of life visitation was from 3-7 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Elaine was born in Louisiana Jan. 21, 1953 to William and Elva Anderson Sladek.

She graduated from Louisiana High School in 1971 and continued on to receive several master’s degrees.

Elaine was married to Stephen Brookshier on Oct. 21, 1989. He survives.

Elaine worked as a guidance counselor for the Van-Far R-I School District from 1997-2011 before retiring. Before that she spent time as a counselor at Bowling Green High School, BONCL, and Elsberry School District. She also worked for Marion and Montgomery County DFS, as well as for the Arthur Center as a social worker.

She was like a second mother to many of her students; always making sure they were doing their best. Many of her students as adults have expressed their deepest gratitude for the faith and dedication she put into them as students. She was a firm believer in good education and always trying your best; and because of this the family has expressed hopes of establishing a memorial scholarship in her name in the future.

After her retirement from the school district Elaine continued helping people in her position as a mental health counselor at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center.

Elaine’s passion for helping others was inspiring to everyone she met.

She loved spending time with her husband going to concerts listening to live music. Elaine was a sports mom who was always there to support her children. She loved gardening, animals and motorcycle riding. Elaine was also known for her love of giving personalized gifts, you could guarantee that if it had a monogram on it, it came from her. She was also actively involved in the Vandalia Booster Club in previous years.

Elaine is survived by her husband; four sons, Stephen W. Brookshier and wife, Tracy of Vandalia, Leslie Shane Brookshier and wife, Connie of San Antonio, Texas, Scott Alen Brookshier of Phoenix, Ariz., and Shawn Brookshier of Mexico; two daughters, Sally Brookshier of Vandalia, and Megan Roberts and Lacy of Minneapolis, Minn.; one brother, William “Bill” Sladek of St. Peters; two sisters, Jenny Anderson of Troy, and Tammy Nordmann of Wentzville; five grandchildren, Autumn, Aaliyah, Stevie Jane, Addison, Trace, and other loved family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Pallbearers were Stephen Brookshier, Leslie Shane Brookshier, Scott Alen Brookshier, William “Bill” Sladek, Brett Ward, Tom Ward and Neil Anderson. Honorary pallbearers were the Louisiana Highschool Class of 1971.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Cancer Research Institute, c/o Waters Funeral Home 500 S Main St. P.O. Box 84, Vandalia, MO 63382.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Waters Funeral Home.