John Stanley Hasty

John Stanley Hasty, 75, New London died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Columbia.

Graveside services with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 were held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Barkley Cemetery in New London. Bro. Brian Ninedorff officiated.

Visitation was from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday at the Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.

John was born Jan. 6, 1944 in Vanport, Ore., the son of John Wesley and Helen Louise Walkley Hasty. His parents preceded him in death. He married Sharon Kay Young on Feb. 14, 1966. She survives him.

Other survivors include two children, Richard Wayne Hasty and wife, Cindy of Holts Summit, and Linda Sue Hasty Stinson and husband, Brad of New London; four grandchildren, Clay, Rachel and Jonathon Hasty of Holts Summit and Jessica Stinson of New London; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Hasty of Holts Summit.

John was a veteran and served in the United States Air Force. He was a truck driver and then worked as a mechanic for the rest of his life. He owned and operated John’s Automotive of New London for over 35 years.

Many of John’s likes included fishing, hunting, reading western novels, and quiet, relaxing evenings with his cat, Boots.

Pallbearers were John’s family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses, c/o Waters Funeral Home 500 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 84 Vandalia, MO 63382.