Robert A. ‘Bob’ Conrad

Robert A. “Bob” Conrad, 89, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home in rural Eolia.

Family and friends were received from 2-6 p.m., Sunday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday at the funeral home. Interment was at Edgewood Baptist Cemetery. Officiating the service was Bro. John Birkhead and Dr. Woodrow Burt.

Bob was born July 8, 1929 to John Frank and Jane Stephens Conrad of rural Clarksville. He was united in marriage on July 29, 1972, in Louisiana to Annette Magee Windmiller of Clarksville.

Bob grew up in the Dover neighborhood and attended grade school in Clarksville. He graduated in 1947 from Louisiana High School.

After graduation, Bob attended the University of Missouri, studying agriculture, and was a walk-on member of the men’s basketball team. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy, serving four years before being honorably discharged in January of 1955. He then returned to the family farm to assist his father in running the family farm operation.

Bob was elected to the office of Pike County Collector five times, serving 20 years in the position, from February 1979-February 1999. He was a member of the Bowling Green Rotary Club with perfect attendance for 30 years and was a long time member of the Louisiana Elks Club, currently serving on the Trimble Hospital Board. Bob was a faithful member and deacon of the Edgewood Baptist Church, serving on various committees throughout the years. He was also a member of Gideon International.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting arrowheads. He found great joy in attending Clopton basketball games to watch family members play and coach, and was typically ready hours before the game, waiting to be picked up. In his later years, Bob enjoyed sightseeing trips with family and friends and seeing his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever possible.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Annette; his children, Susan Conrad Lagemann and husband, Larry of Eolia, Mark Windmiller and wife, Joyce of Rolla, Cheryl Nutt and husband, Lane of Bolivar, and Jeff Windmiller and friend, Tari Lawson of Louisiana; 12 grandchildren, Lauren Lagemann, Ashtyn Lagemann, Evan Lagemann, Katie Wells and husband, Tim, Lee Windmiller and wife, Caylee, Lynn Nutt and wife, Kara, Jennifer Staback and husband, Phil, Jessica Nutt, Jackie Nutt, Morgan Windmiller, Alex Windmiller and Aaron Windmiller; five great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Hettie Hall and husband, Ben and family of Paynesville; Marylynne Magee of Houston, Texas; nephews, Stephen Allen and wife, Carolyn of Louisiana and John Allen of Columbia.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Betty Conrad Allen and husband, Walter G. “Boe” of Louisiana, and a brother-in-law, Lanny Magee of Houston, Texas.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Evan Lagemann, Lynn Nutt, Lee Windmiller, Alex Windmiller, Aaron Windmiller and nephew, Stephen Allen. Honorary pallbearers were Bob’s granddaughters, Lauren Lagemann, Ashtyn Lagemann, Katie Wells, Jennifer Nutt, Jessica Nutt, Jackie Nutt, and Morgan Windmiller.

Memorials may be made to the Clopton Athletic Boosters, Edgewood Baptist Church, Edgewood Cemetery Fund, Rotary Foundation and/or Gideon International.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com