Rains Cause Flooding To Worsen In Clarksville

Weekend rains has caused the flooding situation to worsen in Clarksville.

The Mississippi River climbed above major flood stage and unofficially tied the record Sunday for the seventh highest level in the community’s 202-year history.

Additional sandbags are being put in place to save homes, businesses and the post office.

It is already too late for Highway 79, which is closed north and south of Clarksville. The best way in and out now is Route W or county gravel roads. Highway 79 also remains closed by flooding in Louisiana.

A crest just above 34 feet was expected Monday or early Tuesday in Clarksville. Despite the rising water, several businesses remain open, and Clarksville United Methodist Church continues feeding flood-fighters once a day.

Additional supplies and donations of money are welcome. Prison inmates were expected in town Monday to help with sandbagging.

If anyone is interested in how to help, please call Clarksville City Hall at 573-242-3336.