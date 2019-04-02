Woods Smoked Meats Wins Big At Missouri Competitions, Conventions

Woods Smoked Meats of Bowling Green entered two cured meat competition in March.

Steve Bolten, general manager of Woods, prepared the products for show, putting in many hours selecting the raw material, grinding, stuffing, and smoking the products. The results of all the hard work paid off as the awards were impressive to saw the least.

At the Missouri Association of Meat Processors Convention in Columbia Woods Smoked Meats won grand champion smoked turkey and best poultry product, reserve grand champion summer sausage, reserve grand champion buffalo summer sausage, reserve grand champion bone-in ham, champion flavored chipolte lime bacon, and champion smoked franks.

Also at the MAMP Convention, the prestigious “Taste of Missouri” Award was presented to Woods Smoked Meats for their honey pineapple snack stick.

At the Hermann Wurstfest, Bolton was awarded grand champion for summer sausage which was runner up for the best of show award. He won champion for the old fashion summer sausage.

So after 45 years of product shows, Woods Smoked Meats in Bowling Green continues to produce and exhibit top quality meat products for everyone to enjoy.