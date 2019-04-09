Fire Causes Major Damage To NECAC Apartment Complex

Authorities were investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged one of three buildings at the Creekside Apartments in Bowling Green early Friday morning, April 5.

There were no injuries, but a Bowling Green firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation after apparently experiencing fatigue.

Twenty people in seven apartments were affected. An eighth apartment was vacant. The complex at 100 Creekside Drive on the west side of Bowling Green is owned and managed by the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), which was working with families to find temporary shelter. The American Red Cross also provided disaster relief services.

“We are so grateful that everyone is safe,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts, whose department oversees the agency’s 1,300 apartments in 27 Missouri cities.

“We’re there for them in their time of need,” NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Chandra Roberts added late Friday morning. “We’ll work to make sure their needs are taken care of. We want to make sure they have a place to stay.”

NECAC had already planned to use proceeds from its Spring Fling Shopping Spree April 6 in Bowling Green for emergency service needs in Pike County. Roberts said the money would help assist fire victims. The agency also received donations of money and clothing, which is being distributed to families.

“We appreciate everyone who has stepped up to help,” Roberts said.

The call came in at 4:48 a.m. Bowling Green Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich said the apartment building had major structural damage. Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Louisiana, Buffalo Township, Curryville, Eolia, Clarksville, Frankford and Hannibal. The state fire marshal’s office was investigating

Apartment residents Alan and Edith Dameron were on the job at an Elsberry nursing home when the fire broke out and couldn’t immediately get to the scene. When they arrived, they found their apartment received water damage.

“At least we can salvage our furniture,” said Edith Dameron, adding that they had found a place to stay.

The structure, which will be demolished, was insured. NECAC has not made a decision about rebuilding. The other two apartment buildings at the site were not damaged and continue to house families.