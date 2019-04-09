Help Wanted

ACCEPTING BIDS The Pike County Commission is accepting bids for mowing/trimming for the Pike County Courthouse (115 West Main Street) and the Genealogical Society (5 East Church Street, Old County Jail). Bids need to be submitted to the County Clerk’s Office (573-324-2412) by April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Bids will open at 10 a.m., on April 11, 2019.

LOUISIANA HOUSING ASSOCIATION, INC. ACCEPTING BIDS for Grounds Maintenance (Mowing, Shrubbery, Leaves, Gutters). Three (3) complexes of apartments in Louisiana. Must provide: Proof of Insurance & Workmen’s Comp. (if applicable). Contact: 573-754-4205 for specifications. Bids must be turned in by NOON on Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Be Part of the MoDOT Team! NOW HIRING A CONSTRUCTION TECHNICIAN AT THE TROY PROJECT OFFICE. Join a team environment to help the Missouri transportation system progress. MoDOT is now hiring quality individuals with a good work ethic and positive attitude. Responsibilities: provides assistance with construction inspecting and material testing on highway projects. May involve construction staking, materials testing, documentation, specification interpretation and construction plan interpretation. This is a full-time benefit-eligible position with starting salary at $14.36/hour or $29,868 annually. To be qualified you must have a high school diploma or GED, including successful completion of a trigonometry course and two years of experience in technical positions or an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering Technology, Construction Technology, Surveying, or related field. Employment applications are available on-line at www.modot.org and must be submitted by April 15, 2019 to be considered for this vacancy. Drug Free Work Environment • Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer M/F/D/V

LOCAL PEST CONTROL COMPANY needing to hire service technician. Need to be able to do physical work. Part-time as needed – would work into full-time. Willing to train right person. Good driving record, must pass drug test and background check. 800-750-7378.