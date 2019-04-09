James Urban ‘Jim’ Hakenwerth

James Urban “Jim” Hakenwerth, 61, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis surrounded by his family after a long and strong fight against cancer.

The family is honoring Jim’s wishes of cremation with a celebration of life party from 3- 10 p.m., Saturday at Ashley Community Center. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Cremation rites are being handled by Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Jim was born Jan. 18, 1958 in Wentzville, the son of Urban and Hilda Scherder Hakenwerth. He married Kelly Ray on April 27, 1985 in St. Clement. She survives.

Other survivors include children, Jason Hakenwerth and wife, Hillary of Bowling Green, Megan Hakenwerth and Steven Smelser of Bowling Green; one grandson, Ryan James Hakenwerth of Bowling Green; two sisters, Marilou Schumacher and husband, Doug of Troy, and Linda Strickfaden and husband, Jim of Raymore; two brothers, John Hakenwerth and Allen Hakenwerth of Bowling Green; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim grew up in the St. Clement area and was a member of the St. Clement Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He began farming in the 1970’s and farmed the remainder of his life. Jim joined the Operating Engineers, Local 513 in the 1980’s and worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years.

He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and most of all shooting the bull with family and friends.

Memorials can be made to the Pike County Home Health and Hospice, Sitman Cancer Center for Bone Marrow/Stem Cell/Lymphoma or the Myasthenia Graves Association of the Heartland.

