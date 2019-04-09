Joan Wallace-Edwards

Joan Wallace-Edwards, 77, of St. Louis and formerly of Bowling Green died Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Milton Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Indian Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m., until time of services at the funeral home.

Joan was born July 2, 1941, the son of Raymond and Alta Grover Wallace. She married Durward Eugene “Deke” Edwards June 17, 1961 at the United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. He survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Teri Jo Edwards of St. Louis; a son, Sean Edwards and wife, Tonda of Olathe, Kan.; a grandson, Ian Edwards of Olathe, Kan.; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Wallace.

Joan grew up in Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959.

After graduation she attended St. Louis College of Pharmacy for two years while working a full-time job in the Barnes-Jewish Hospital pharmacy department.

In 1960 she transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to be close to Deke. They both moved to and settled in St. Louis in 1962, where they reside today.

Joan grew up in the Methodist Church and loved gospel music. She worked for 40 years as a reservationist and international rate agent for TWA and American Airlines. Joan was very involved in helping visually impaired people, often taking them to places they needed to go. She served as treasurer of the Missouri School for the Blind Boosters, as well as a member of the St. Louis Council of the Blind.

While her husband, Deke, worked at the Missouri School for the Blind, she helped grade papers and whatever else he may have needed assistance with.

Joan enjoyed reading, traveling and planning trips for her family. She also assisted in her husband’s long-distance tandem bike rides across the country. Joan was very generous and thoughtful of others, always putting others before herself. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ian Edwards, Charlie Romans, Tommy Kreuger, Brandon Miller, Rod Boyer and Dennis Rupp.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s or Shriners Children’s Hospitals.

