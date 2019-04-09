Merle ‘Bernie’ Bernard Charlton

Merle Bernard “Bernie” Charlton, Sr., 85, of Bowling Green died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Don Amelung officiating. Burial was in Poore Cemetery in Mozier, Ill., with military rites being conducted by American Legion Post #370 and MO Funeral Honors.

Visitation was Thursday from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Bernie was born Aug. 30, 1933 in Calhoun, Colo., the son of George Bernard and Lena Eldara Cloniger Charlton. He married Roy Jean Wilkerson on June 28, 1975. She survives.

Other survivors include sons, Merle B. Charlton Jr. and wife, Leanna, Roy Allen Gremard and wife, Keri, Kenneth W. Charlton and wife, Melissa; daughters, Vickie Bates and husband, David, Rose Overstreet, Anna Gremard, Judy Kay Kenner and husband, Jeff, Rebecca Henson and husband, Rodney; grandchildren, Krystal, Colton, Jacob, Brianna, Jonathan, Hani, Lana, Keri, Ashley, Gage, and Lillian; and great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Lee Charlton, John William Charlton and wife, Alice, David Eugene Charlton and wife, Laura; sisters, Laura Lee Meyer and husband, Jeff, Judy Lou Sweet and husband, Robbie; a sister-in-law, Jane Gillahan and husband, Ronald; one brother-in-law, David Wilkerson and wife, JoAnna; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by siblings, Rebecca Gleta Charlton, Willis Francis Charlton, George Edward Charlton, Vernace Wayne Charlton, Betty Naomi Kelsay, Hubert Ellis Charlton, James Elba Charlton; special niece, Betty June Grote; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Wilkerson.

Bernie was raised on a farm in Mozier, Ill., went to a two-room school house until the third grade. He then lived in New Bloomfield and later Louisiana during his school years. He met the love of his life in Cahokia and they settled in Bowling Green.

He was a member of the Church of Christ, served in the United States Air Force/United States Army during the Korean War, was a member of the Elks Lodge, MO Pest Control Association and a lifetime member of the American Legion.

Bernie worked at Win-Co Manufacturing, Townhouse Furniture, O’Donnell’s Pest Control and later owned and operated Bernie’s Pest Control for 27 years.

He enjoyed baseball, especially his favorite team the Cardinals, word puzzles, singing, playing the washboard, dancing with his favorite niece, Betty June and was a golden glove boxer. He fought in the light heavy division at Keil Auditorium in St. Louis and Admiral Coontz Armory.

Pallbearers were Colton Charlton, Jacob Henson, Gage Henson, Aiden Minor, Steven McChristian, John Charlton, David Charlton and Roy Allen. Honorary pallbeares were Merle B. Charlton Jr. and Kenneth Charlton.

Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice or the Shriners Hospital.