Richard Dale Wise, 66, of Farber died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia.

Richard’s family will host a celebration of life service at their home from 3-5 p.m., Saturday.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Waters Funeral Home of Vandalia.

Richard was born April 30, 1952, in Mexico, the son of William F. and Sadie Pasley Wise. He was united in marriage to Sharon Galloway on Nov. 11, 1972, in Vandalia. She survives him.

Other survivors include two children, Mark Wise and wife, Lisa of Curryville, and Jill McCurdy and husband, Charles of Wellsville; three grandchildren, Makayla McCurdy, Meridyth Wise and Austin McCurdy; and one brother-in-law, Nelson Galloway.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard graduated from Van-Far High School in 1970. He went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army. Richard was an area cattle farmer, grain farmer and also operated a trucking business.

Away from working Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling a good story. Richard and Sharon enjoyed traveling and eating at different hole in the wall restaurants.

Richard loved his family and was a proud supporter of any events that his grandchildren were involved in. Richard was a member of the Vandalia Lions Club for over twenty-five years and also was a former member of the Tri-County Saddle Club

He was a Presbyterian by faith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice, c/o Waters Funeral Home.

