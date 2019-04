Silex Prom 2019

Prom activities were held at Silex High School on Saturday, April 6 with a theme of “Meet Me Under The Sea.”

Hank Kientzy and Halle Mueller were crowned king and queen.

Hank is the son of Rick and Donna Kientzy and Halle is the daughter of Mike and Elaine Mueller.

