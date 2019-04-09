Vera Esther Murr

Funeral services for Vera Esther Murr, 83, of Louisiana died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m., Sunday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Randall Cone officiated. Burial was at Summer Hill Cemetery, Summer Hill, Ill.

Visitation was from 1-3 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Vera was born Oct. 11, 1935 in Nebo, Ill., to John and Neva Boyle Benjamin. She was married to Clyde Murr on Nov. 23, 1967 at the First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 1999.

She is survived by four sons, John Murr and wife, Jolene of Louisiana, Charles Murr and wife, Pam of Counce, Tenn., Robert Murr of Modesto, Calif., and James Murr and wife, Rhonda of Louisiana; seven grandchildren; one step-grandson; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Karl Benjamin of Pittsfield, Ill.; a sister, Ruth Sevier of Bowling Green; a niece, Renee Sevier; a nephew, Steve Sevier and wife, Krystal; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Neva Benjamin, and her husband, Clyde Murr.

Vera was a graduate of Pleasant Hill High School with the class of 1953. She had worked as a receptionist and PBX operator at Stark Bros. Nurseries from 1954 until her retirement in June 2003. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana and had served as a deacon and was a past Woman of Faith in the church.

She enjoyed gardening and tending flowers. She liked reading and country music.

Pallbearers were Karl Benjamin, Steve Sevier, Gabriel Murr, Jonathan Murr, Eric Murr, and Christopher Murr.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Louisiana, the American Diabetes Association, or the Parkinson’s Association.