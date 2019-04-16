Job Title: Seasonal Helper Location: Bowling Green. Alliance Water Resources is a growing water and wastewater contract operations company with an open opportunity at its division in Bowling Green, Missouri. This is manual, seasonal work involving the maintenance and repair of water and wastewater facilities and equipment, streets, parks and other public works functions. Duties would also include mowing. For more information, and to apply, please visit the careers page on www.alliancewater.com

Sydenstricker John Deere in Curryville Service Maintenance position. Responsibilities: Maintenance of the facility and vehicles, run the wash bay, grounds maintenance as needed, assist in lot displays, may operate forklift and equipment set up duties. Competitive wages and insurance/401K package. Send resumes: SYDENSTRICKERS 3691 HWY 54, Curryville, MO 63339 or email: curryville@sydenstrickers.com

COURSE MAINTENANCE and small engine mechanic, Full- or part-time. Also late afternoon pro shop employee. Eagles Bluff Golf Course, Clarksville. 242-3309. (x2-26)

HIRING ALL POSITIONS. Calvin’s Restaurant, Eolia. (x4-26)

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for bus drivers with their Commercial Driver’s License Class B with the passenger and school bus endorsements. Interested candidates should contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green – 573-324-5441.

HELP WANTED CNA’s or NA’s Second & third shifts. Apply In Person at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home 2407 Kentucky – Louisiana – 754-5456

HELP WANTED Scotty’s Market Cashier Positions Full- & Part-Time – $10 hr. to start Apply In Person 119 Green Street- Eolia

Be Part of the MoDOT Team! MoDOT IS NOW HIRING FULL-TIME MAINTENANCE WORKERS FOR THE THE MOBERLY, KIRKSVILLE, MACON, NEW CAMBRIA, PARIS, SHELBINA, MEXICO, PALMYRA AND NEW FLORENCE MAINTENANCE FACILITIES Join a team environment to help the Missouri transportation system progress! MoDOT is now hiring quality individuals with a good work ethic and positive attitude. Maintenance workers perform general duties related to maintaining Missouri’s roadways and facilities. Starting salary for these opportunities is $14.59/hour with complete benefit package. Career ladder opportunities are available with this position. Qualified applicants will have a valid operator’s license and a passing grade on the written portion of the CDL exam; or a Class B CDL with tanker endorsement and no air brake restrictions.

To be considered for these opportunities apply on-line at www.modot.org by April 26, 2019.

Drug Free Work Environment • Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer M/F/D/V