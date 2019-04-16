Duane Michael Pilliard

Duane Michael Pilliard was born April 20, 1959 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hannibal.

He was the third child of Dennis and Marjorie Pilliard. He had two brothers and five sisters, Dale Pilliard of Bowling Green, and Randy Pilliard of Rancho Cordova, Calif., Neta Louise (deceased), Teena Denise Woolsey of Ste. Genevive, Lori Ann Pilliard, Curryville, Lisa Pilliard of Washington and Lindy Dunlap of Vandalia.

Duane accepted Christ at a early age, and was baptized at the Curryville Baptist Church.

Duane graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1977.

He joined the United States Navy following high school. He was a crew member abroad the guided missile cruiser USS Gridleg. While deployed his ship operated as a unit of the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

He moved to California. He and his wife, Ann, had two children, Angela Marie and Alexander.

Duane worked at Alli Security in Honoluly, Hawaii at the time of his death.

Funeral arrangements are pending.