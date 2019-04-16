Maggie May Heffner

Maggie May Heffner, 84, of Louisiana died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services were at noon Wednesday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Mike Dallas officiated. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Maggie was born July 18, 1934 in rural Louisiana to C.H. and Lucy Elizabeth Graves Corum. She was married to William G. Heffner on Feb. 7, 1952 at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. He survives.

She is also survived by two daughters, Diane Dixon Singleton and husband, Ronnie of Curryville and Robin Heffner of Louisiana; five grandchildren, Melissa “Missy” Pitzer, Travis Dixon, Dustin Hawkins, Danel Hawkins and wife, Heather, and Duane Hawkins and wife, Shelby; nine great-grandchildren, Amos Pitzer and wife, Ariel, Lyndsey Velasco, Alecia Hawkins, Layne Hawkins, Annie Utterback, Bryanna Hawkins, Allison Hawkins, Madyson Hawkins, and Remmington Hawkins; three great-great-grandchildren, Henley, Heidi, and Hayes Pitzer; a sister, Ruby Ward; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, and very special friends, Ron and Carol Madron and sons of Coffeyville, Kan.

She was preceded in death by a son, William G. Heffner II, her parents, C.H. and Lucy Corum, three brothers, Thomas Austin “Buster” Corum, Howard Russell “Stub” Corum, and Henry Finus Corum, and two sisters, Doris Virginia White, and Mary Jane Elliott.

Born where used to be known as Little Africa north of town, Maggie moved to Louisiana when she was eight years old. She had attended Louisiana Grade School and High School.

Maggie loved to dance, especially the jitterbug. She loved cooking, sewing, going to auctions and garage sales, spending her time with family, and traveling.

Over the years she had worked at the Downtown Cafe, Logan’s Cafe, and Ab’s Cafe in Louisiana, as well as Bobbie Brooks in Vandalia, Bridal Originals in Bowling Green, and McDonalds in Louisiana.

Honorary pallbearers were Missy Pitzer, Henley Pitzer, Lyndsey Velasco, Alecia Hawkins, Layne Hawkins, Bryanna Hawkins, and Annie Utterback. Pallbearers were Travis Dixon, Danel Hawkins, Amos Pitzer, Duane Hawkins, Michael Corum, and Jason Luck.