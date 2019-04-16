Margaret A. Dodd

Margaret A. Dodd, 75, of Hannibal died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. The Rev. Michael Miller officiated. Burial was at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until the time of services, Saturday at the funeral home

Margaret was born Oct. 13, 1943, in McCune Station to Fred “Pat” and Hazel Spegal Patrick. She was married to Charles T. Dodd,Sr., on Aug. 9, 1958 in Hannibal. He survives.

Other survivors include two children, Charles T. Dodd, Jr. and wife, Diane of Emden, and Steven L. Dodd of Hannibal; eight grandchildren, Lacy Mason and husband, Derek, Steven L. Dodd, Jr., Cuda L. Dodd, Chatzi L. Dodd, Donivan Dodd, Madison Dodd, David Fuget and Rebecca Fuget and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, JoAnn Britschgi, and Joyce Dodd, two brothers, Bill Patrick and Marion LeRoyPatrick, two sisters-in-law, Imogene Lawber and Florence Riley and two brothers-in-law, Everette Dodd and William Leroy Dodd.

Professionally Margaret retired as a supervisor from the Swift Eckrich Company.

A wonderful grandmother, Margaret loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Fried chicken and pies of all kinds were specialties that Margaret enjoyed cooking for her family.

Going to movies, the music of Elvis Presley and traveling were a few of Margaret’s favorites. Most of all, she simply enjoyed the moments she shared with family.

Margaret was a Christian by faith.

Pallbearers were Donivan Dodd, Frankie Riley, Derek Mason, Jay Riley, Tommy Joe Rickey, and Paul Shannon. Honorary pallbearers were Anthony Lawber, Jimmy Ruby, Steven L, Dodd, Jr., Wayne Nelson, and Mark Lawber.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Great River Honor Flight.

