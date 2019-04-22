Glen Richard ‘Dick’ Lovell

Glen Richard “Dick” Lovell, 86, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Tuesday (today) at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Burial was inAntioch Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday, from 4-7 at the funeral home.

Glen was born Sept. 28, 1932 in Louisiana, the son of Glen Hereford and Myra E. Riggs Lovell. He married Marjorie Ann Tinsley Feb. 13, 1954. She preceded him in death Oct. 15, 2017.

Survivors include children, Richard Lovell and wife, Michelle, of Indianapolis, Ind., Julia “Judy” Ryan of Sun Prairie, Wisc., and Douglas R. Lovell and wife, Lena of Bowling Green; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, James Lovell and wife, Phyllis of Independence; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Robert W. Lovell.

Glenn grew up in Cyrene and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1951. After graduating he started driving trucks for James Tinsley hauling livestock until he joined the United States Army. Glenn hauled livestock for 67 years for various people and farmed all of his life on his farm in Cyrene.

He was a member of the Antioch Presbyterian Church. In his younger years, Glenn enjoyed hunting quail and rabbit. He also enjoyed many fish fry’s, barbecue, family gathers and holiday’s with family.

Serving as pallbearers were Jared Ryan, David Ryan, Rob Lovell, Steven Lovell, Chris Charlton, Brenden Henderson, and Ashton Wallace. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Everett Lovell, Kenneth Turpin, Terry Thomas, Holly Gilbert, Monika Lovell, and Deborah Lovell.

Memorials may be made to the Antioch Cemetery.

