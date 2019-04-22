Joyce Ann Whitaker

Joyce Ann Whitaker, the matriarch of the Whitaker family and a retired Fort Zumwalt cafeteria manager, unexpectedly died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 75.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Keith Whitaker of Louisiana, children: Phillip and Susan Whitaker of O’Fallon, Michael and Suzanne Whitaker of Troy, Christopher and Brandon Hawkins of Wentzville; and son in-law, Larry Owens of Wentzville; grandchildren, Jessica and Josh Lamotte, Daniel and Anna Whitaker, Melissa and Jeremy Beckwith, Tiffany Whitaker and fiance, Brian Reller, Thomas Whitaker, Michael Whitaker II, Johnathon Whitaker, Mataya Whitaker, Brylee Hawkins, Rylinn Hawkins and Brynlyn Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Logan Lamotte, Hunter Lamotte, Ivan Lamotte, Dylan Whitaker, Raelynn Whitaker, Bellah Reller, Autumn Whitaker, Ronni Whitaker, Layla Reller and Ava Whitaker, and brothers, Ronnie Faerber, David Faerber, and Gale Faerber.

Joyce is preceded in death by her mother, Isabelle Faerber and father, Fred Faerber; daughter, Cindy Owens, and grandson, Barry Owens.

Joyce was born in St. Charles on Feb. 20, 1944 to Fred and Isabelle Faerber. On June 9, 1962, she married her loving husband, Keith Whitaker of Salem and spent the remaining 57 years together as much in love as they were on that very wedding day. Joyce had a love for music as well as many other hobbies including fishing, crocheting, and camping.

On any given Sunday morning as she worked around the house, you could wake up to the sounds of her favorite rock music blasting on the record player. As she and Keith got into their 50’s they explored many parks and fishing lakes while traveling in their camper. We loved to hear her stories of their adventures and how she out-fished her husband that was so eager to out-fish her. In the last few years she really looked forward to the rifle tournaments her husband had joined with neighboring friends. She grew close to that group of friends as they welcomed her in as an honorary member of Malcolm’s Marauders.

This tight knit group of friends felt more like a family to her. Joyce was, and always had been a woman of strong Christian values. Her unfailing faith always enabled her to find light in every dark situation. She attended church with her fellowship here in Louisiana at the Riverside Baptist Chapel.

Our hearts will forever ache at the loss of this beautiful soul as our family chain has been broken and nothing seems the same. Yet, we will also try to rejoice as we strive to adopt her unfailing faith and remember that one day God will also call us one by one and the chain will link again.

A visitation was held from noon-4 p.m., Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.