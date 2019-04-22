Lloyd Paul Holtsman

Lloyd Paul Holtsman of Portageville died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hayti at the age of 90 years and 16 days.

Funeral services will be Friday at DeLisle Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Portageville Cemetery with full military rites

Visitation will be Friday at DeLisle Funeral Home at 10 a.m.

He was born April 2, 1929 in Richland to Paul Holtsman and Viola Holtsman Fry. He was united in marriage to Sarah Louise Reddick on Aug. 6, 1973. She survives of Portageville.

Survivors are a son: Ron Holtsman and wife, Jane of Holt Summit; one daughter, Nadine Lawson of Bowling Green; 13 grandchildren , 28 great-grandchildren and a host of many other relatives and friends.

He was of the Baptist faith and loved woodworking, he made many enjoyable items for families to cherish.

He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. A proud veteran of WW II serving in the Army 24 Division, He was also a member of the pipefitters union Local 562 of St. Louis.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Viola Holtsman Fry and Paul Holtsman, two brothers, two sons, Les Holtsman on Nov. 18, 2018 and Clifford Holtsman on April 11, 2019.

Memorial requested to the Portageville Police Dept., P.O. Drawer B Portageville, MO 63873