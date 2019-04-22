Mary Sue Hays

Mary Sue Hays, 63, of New London, formerly of Vandalia died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Waters Funeral Home of Vandalia.

The family hosted a memorial celebration of Mary’s life from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday at the New London Fire Department. Bro. Kenny Haddock officiated.

Mary was born March 9, 1956, in Vandalia, the daughter of Billy and Birdie Livers Hays Sr.

Survivors include her brothers, James “Pete” Hays and Christine Barry of Curryville, and Billy W. Hays Jr. of Seagoville, Texas; sisters, Anna Spires and husband, Ron of New London, Nancy Pipkin and Wayne Pickett of New London, Becky Hays of New London, Linda Hays of New London; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Elaine Hays and Sarah Jane Hays, and one sister-in-law, Melissa Long Hays.

Mary graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1974. She worked as a CNA for Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Mary enjoyed watching the television shows Grays Anatomy, Survivor, The Young and The Restless and Jeopardy. She also loved Elvis and her cats. Mary’s biggest love was her family and spending time with them.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Waters Funeral Home 500 S. Main St. P.O. Box 84 Vandalia, MO 63382 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

