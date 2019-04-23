A Night At The Hungate

Bowling Green was well-represented at A Night at the Hungate, held Saturday, April 13 at the new state-of-the-art Hungate Arts Center in Troy.

Named in honor of David Hungate, Troy High School graduate and founding member of the band Toto; and his father, the late William (Bill) Hungate, who was a musician and United States congressman, the The Hungate enjoyed a memorable introduction to the community.

Bill and his wife Dottie were Bowling Green community leaders and would found Honeyshuck, the house museum remembering Pike County politicians, with a focus on Speaker of the House and 1912 presidential hopeful Champ Clark.

Attending the event as Honeyshuck representatives from left are Paulette Bruch, Glen Leverenz, Nathan Lilley, Ben Clark, Charlene McCune and Larry Twellman.

Evening highlights included video documentaries on Bill and David Hungate and a live performance of Toto’s hit “Africa” by the Troy Buchanan High School Jazz Band featuring David Hungate.