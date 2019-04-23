Far Out, Man!

Raintree Arts Council held its annual fund-raising dinner “Encore” with a theme of “Get Your Hippie On” at the Apple Shed in Clarksville on April 6.

President Judi Bruce, left, announces Mary Lindsay of Bowling Green as the Best Dressed Hippie Gal and Bob Ringhausen of Louisiana as the Best Dressed Hippie Guy.

More than 160 guests enjoyed a meal catered by Charlie and Barbara Deacon and crew.

Musical performances of 1960s hits were performed by Bruce, Barbara Deacon, Dexter Harding, Jessica Harding, Dennis Babbitt and Martha Weston, Bev Cogar, Jay Ayers, Hanna Blackmore, Caroline Livingstone and Emmet Deacon, Debbie Ingram and Donna Grote.

The audience got in on the act with a sing-a-long.

Sound was provided by Rob Brown of DJ Deviation.

Raintree is a multi-disciplinary arts organization that provides programs and services in Pike and Lincoln counties.

Some funding is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.