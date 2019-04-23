Louisiana Quizbowl Team Is Headed To State For Third Year

The LHS Quizbowl team is stae bound for the third straight year!

Louisiana defeated Brentwood High School in the Sectional round on Wednesday, April 17 to once again advance to the State Championship.

The Sectional was a best two out of three format. The Bulldogs clenched the victory with two consecutive wins over the Eagles.

The first match was a decisive win with a score of Louisiana 680 – Brentwood 160.

Brentwood did not lay down, however, and the second match brought the teams to the last set of bonus questions with Louisiana coming out on top by one question, winning the match by a score of 350-340.

The Bulldogs were once again led by senior captain Michael Powers with an average of 15 tossups per match. The team worked together to correctly answer 73 bonus questions for a total of 730 points.

LHS Quizbowlers will travel to the University of Missouri in Columbia on Friday, May 3 to compete at the MSHSAA State Scholar Bowl Tournament.

Only eight Class 2 teams in Missouri advance to this level. The team will play three preliminary rounds at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and at noon, 12 p.m.

The Bulldogs are matched up against Thayer High School, College Heights Christian High School, and Lone Jack High School for the prelims.

The results of the prelims will determine the final four teams for the afternoon. The top four teams will then play in a semi-final round at 2 p.m. and a final round at 3 p.m to determine final placement.