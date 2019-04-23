South Callaway FCA, FTA Donate To Dade Scholarship

Students from South Callaway High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Future Teachers of America (FTA) clubs recently hosted an XBox tournament to collect donations in remembrance of BGHS senior Kaleo Dade, who was killed in a car accident last month.

Students presented the donations to Tiffany Coleman-Dade, Kaleo’s mother.

The Kaleo Dade Scholarship Fund will award $1000 to a graduating senior who is involved in sports and pursuing a post-secondary education.

Posing in front of the BGHS “senior rock” are Tiffany Coleman-Dade, members of South Callaway FCA and FTA members, Allyson Maddox, Kayeigh Torufa, John Hecktor, Kylie Shumate, and sponsor Taylor Kirchner, and BGHS FCA and FTA members, Izzy Truelove, Ashton Schneidler, Sarah Harness, Lizabeth Brown, Larissa Gamm, and FCA sponsor Sindy Pierce.