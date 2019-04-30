Bowling Green FFA Receives Top Chapter Award

Bowling Green FFA placed 24th out of 347 chapters in the state, earning a Top Chapter Award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention. Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial. The Bowling Green FFA advisors are Jason Davis, Matt Graves and Brett Waddell.

The Bowling Green FFA growing leaders activities included the FFA Wall of Fame. Members receive awards at their chapter banquet based on their participation in leadership, citizenship and career-specific curriculum areas. They are displayed on the “Wall of Fame” throughout the year.

The chapter performed activities in the strengthening agriculture activities category including Reading Roundup. During this western-themed agricultural education event for elementary students, FFA members read books that promote agriculture to the students and participate in various activities with the students and their families.

Building communities activities included purchasing products from Missouri agricultural businesses and selling the products during their Christmas sales event. The total gross sales for the Missouri-grown products in 2018 was $25,267.

The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters.