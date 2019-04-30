Judy Mae Morgan Fry

Judy Mae Morgan Fry, 72, of Perry, MO, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Columbia, MO. Judy was born at home in Bowling Green, MO on March 15, 1947 to the late Bertie Morgan and the late Dorothy Cope. She is survived by her husband James (Sam) Fry of Perry, MO and her dog Annie.

A Life Worth Celebrating!

Come and share some laughs and stories from 3-7pm on May 11th as we celebrate the Life of Judy Morgan Fry. Stick around for a special time of remembrance from 6-7pm.

Light snacks will be provided. Bring the beverage of your choice to toast to this incredible lady.

Open to all family and friends. Invite anyone that knew and loved our Mom.

Her children include Tracy Young (Dan) Evans of Thompson, MO, Mark Young of Perry, MO and Julie Reynolds (Mark) Telken of Vero Beach, FL. Stepsons include: Corey (Alex) Fry of Perry, MO and John Fry of St. Louis, MO. She was an adoring grandma to the late Derek Nolan, Will (Emily) Evans of Mexico, MO, Carly Evans of Thompson, MO, Chase Telken of Vero Beach, FL Raylan Fry of Perry, MO, Jensyn Fry of Perry, MO, Peyton Fry of St. Louis, MO and Callie Fry of St. Louis, MO. She was a wonderful sister to Millie Morgan (Wayne) Atkinson of Vandalia, MO, the late Ronnie (surviving Barb) Morgan of Moberly, MO, the late Clifford Morgan, Connie Morgan (the late Terry) Marshall of Hannibal, MO, and Roger (Tammy) Morgan of Mexico, MO. She was loved by many nieces and nephews as well.

Judy graduated in 1964 from Van-Far High School in Vandalia, MO. She worked as a seamstress for many years at Bobbie Brooks and Cal-Jac in Vandalia, MO. She owned and operated Judy’s Donut Shop in Perry, MO. She also worked at the Junction in Perry, MO as both a waitress and a housekeeper. She enjoyed dancing, having fun with family and friends, her miniature dachshunds, riding around town in her golf cart, playing cards and fishing at the Perry Lake.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on May 11, 2019 from 3-7pm at the VFW 4088, 105 S Palmyra St, Perry, MO 63462 with a Remembrance Ceremony held from 6-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards a memorial bench at her favorite fishing spot or to the humane society www.humanesociety.org.