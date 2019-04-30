NECAC Community Action Month

The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) joined the Pike County Commission in a proclamation ceremony declaring May as NECAC Community Action Month in Pike County as part of the national Community Action observance.

NECAC is one of 19 not-for-profit Community Action Agencies in Missouri and more than 1,000 operating in the United States.



Pictured, from left, are NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Chandra Roberts, Western Commissioner Bill Allen, Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm and Eastern Commissioner Justin Mark Sheppard. The other NECAC board members from Pike County are D. Randall Cone of Louisiana and Curt Mitchell of Clarksville.

NECAC is a 12-county area social service, community health and public housing Community Action Agency that serves the low-income, elderly, youth, disabled and disadvantaged.

The agency’s Central Administration Offices are located in Bowling Green, with the NECAC Pike County Service Center at 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green.

More information is available by calling 573-324-2207.