Three Years In A Row

For the third consecutive year the Van-Far Indians golf team collected the District championship hardware with a first place finish. The team will move on to compete in Sectional action on Monday, May 6. Find complete details on districts and sectionals in next week’s edition of The People’s Tribune.

Several Golfers Qualify For Sectionals

For the third consecutive year, the Van-Far Indians golf team collected the Class 1 District title.

This year the Indians had a team score of 331. All five golfers received All-District recognition. Rylee Hanson finished in first place overall.

The team will compete in the Sectional meet on Monday, May 6.

The Silex golf team took third place district meet. Four members of the team will compete in the sectional meet on Monday. Nathan Lenk led the way for the Owls finishing 10th overall and earned All-District recognition.

The Bowling Green golf team also participated in district golf on Monday. Brayden Buffington earned All-District with a 79 and qualified for for sectionals as an individual next Monday.