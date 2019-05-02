Andy Fleming

Andrew (Andy) Marcus Fleming, age 26 of Polo, MO formerly of Silex, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

A Life Celebration will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Millwood Knights of Columbus Hall. Visitation will be held from 11:00am until time of services.

Andy was born June 9, 1992 in Chesterfield, MO, the son of Mark Joseph and Susan Lynn Kimbrel Fleming.

Survivors include parents Mark and Susan Fleming of Silex; siblings Ashley Fleming of O’Fallon, IL, Nicholas Fleming of O’Fallon, IL, Austin Fleming of Silex and Natalie Fleming of Silex; maternal grandparents Dale Kimbrel Sr. of Silex and Gloria Jean Almendarez (Jesse) of Troy; fraternal grandparents John and Connie Fleming; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Aunt Janice Mudd.

Andy grew up in Silex and graduated from Silex High School in 2010. While in high school, Andy participated in basketball and baseball for the Owls. Upon graduation Andy attended the University of Missouri where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Ag Business in 2014. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Prior to graduation Andy had secured a job with AgReliant as an AgriGold field rep serving five counties in western Missouri, so upon graduation he moved to Polo, MO to start his professional career. Andy’s smile and great attitude towards life helped the townspeople of Polo embrace Andy as one of their own.

Andy loved growing up on the family farm in Silex. He was proud every chance that he could to bring back meat from the farm that his family raised and grill it for his friends in Polo. He enjoyed playing cards, sitting around the fire pit listening to George Jones and older country music. He was an avid hunter and fisher. He loved being outdoors and hunted just about anything you could think of. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Millwood where he received the sacraments of the church. Most of all Andy loved spending time with his family and friends.

Andy’s smile and laughter will be missed by all that knew him.

