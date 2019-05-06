Areline Ruth Jennings

Areline Ruth Jennings, 96, of Bowling Green died Thursday, April 30, 2019 at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial was in Salem Cemetery in Center.

Visitation was from 9 a.m., until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Areline was born March 29, 1923 in Center, the daughter of Everett and Bernice Rissmiller Lynn. On Sept. 30, 1939 she married Thurman Francis Jennings. He preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 1982.

Several children came from lots of love during their marriage, 14 to be exact. Those children include Barbara and Walt Lynn of Vandalia, Dale and Irene Jennings of Troy, James and Betty Jo Jennings of Bowling Green; Albert Jennings and special friend, Peggy of Holiday, Linda Frieden of Curryville, Louise and Paul Richards of Holt Summit, Pat and Greg Howell of Macon, Reva Mongerson of Springfield, Terry and Sara Jennings of Colorado Springs, Colo., Molly and Derwin Walker of Wright City, John Jennings of Higgensville, Jim Jennings of Mooresville, Jerry and Leisa Dixon of Bowling Green, Larry Jennings of Columbia. From those children, her family and heart only grew more. She was blessed with 31 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren & 28 great-great grandchildren. Areline is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Pat Lynn and Mary Lou Jennings.

Family gatherings/dinners were always a joy. She really enjoyed visiting with everyone and seeing all the new babies. All of her children were just as ornery as her, they would tease her at dinners about “mess she and daddy started”. She would smile. She enjoyed reading, flowers and gardening. Areline also enjoyed working on puzzles, watching golf, but most of all she loved her family, especially all of the babies.

Areline was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her eldest grandchild, Rita Lynn Rucker Dec. 31, 2001; three brothers, Harold, Carl and Donald Lynn; four sisters, Marie Six, Rosie Jennings, Clara Jane Shephard, twin sister, Irene Lynn; two brothers-in-law, Walter Jennings and Vernon Jennings; and five sisters-in-law, Betty Kirk, Delcie Von Vain, Gladys Lynn, Iceleen Lynn, and Helen Pew.

Pallbearers were Eric Walker, Justin Walker, Kyle Dixon, Mark Stokes, Rodney Smith and Ryan Smith

Memorials may be made to Salem Cemetery or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

