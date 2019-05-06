Teresa Tracy

Teresa Tracy, 60, of Whiteside died Friday, May 3, 2019 atHannibal Regional Hospital in Hanniba.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Elouise Slaughter officiating. Burial will be in Louisville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Teresa was born Oct. 19, 1958 in Houston, the daughter of James Cleo and Opal V. Enloe Parker. She married Ronald Lee Tracy Feb. 18, 1978 in Troy.

Survivors include husband, Ronald Tracy of Whiteside; son, Gary Tracy and wife, Michelle of Eolia; daughter, Ashley Tracy of Silex; grandchildren, Madison, Landon and Jaxson Tracy; brothers, Steve Parker and Randy Parker and wife, Faye of Salem; sistersm Linda Pax and husband, James, Diane Bland and Vickie O’Neail and husband, Sam of Salem; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; baby brother Ronald Parker and mother-in-law Lorene Edging.

Teresa grew up in Salem and attended Salem Schools. It was while in Salem that she met Ronald. After they married in 1978, they moved to Whiteside, where they currently reside. For the past 20 years, Teresa has worked for the Clopton School district as a Paraprofessional helping in the classroom and special education department. Teresa enjoyed being a positive influence in the lives of her students. She always had a positive attitude.

Outside of being involved in shaping the lives of the students she taught, Teresa was actively involved in the with her own children in 4-H, Pike Lincoln Technical Center Advisory Board and the Parents As Teachers Program, as well as sponsoring local organizations and Khoury League ball teams that her grandchildren were playing on.

Teresa loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed deer hunting, watching scary movies on her birthday, going shopping with her daughter and going to the gym with Ashley and Michelle. She enjoyed cooking homemade meatballs, pumpkin cake and oreo cake. Teresa enjoyed family vacations to Florida and Colorado.

She will be missed by her family, staff and students with whom she cared deeply about.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Bland, Josh Pax, Jason Pax, Matt Pax, Sam O’Neail and Randy Parker.

Memorials may be made to Hannibal Regional Foundation P.O. Box 551 175 Shinn Lane Hannibal, MO 63401

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.