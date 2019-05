Bowling Green Prom 2019

Bowling Green High School held prom activities on Saturday, May 4 at the school with the theme, “A Touch Of Vintage.”

Kate Klott and Max Brandenburger (seated) were crowned queen and king.

The court includes (standing, l-r): Josh Korte, Dylan Huber, Haley Goodin, Dylan Dwyer, Gabi Deters and Taylor Blackwell.