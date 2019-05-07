Louisiana Community Betterment Association Prepares For Opening Of Farmers Market

The Louisiana Community Betterment Association has set the opening date for the Farmers Market on Wednesday, May 8.

The Market will operate on Wednesdays only in Sunset Park on Georgia Street.

Market hours are 3-6 p.m., or sell out. No sales will take place before the opening bell at 3 p.m. “We want all of our vendors to have ample time to set up their booth spaces and be ready to greet their customers,” stated Diana Huckstep, Chairperson. “All of our customers are special to us and we want each of them to feel like they are!” stated Huckstep.

The LCBA Farmers Market is still taking applications for vendors who would like to participate. Booth fees are still only $5 per space. Any vendor who has products that are grown or homemade within 50 miles of Louisiana are eligible to take part. “We are looking for any organization or individual who has a current food handling certificate to sell BBQ at the market. We would also welcome anyone who would like to come out and play music during Market hours,” stated Huckstep.

For more information or a Market application and rules, please contact Ms. Huckstep at 314-640-4420 or by email at: lmofarmersmkt@yahoo.com.