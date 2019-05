Wilburn Signs To Play Basketball At CMU

Van-Far senior Caden Wilburn signed a letter of intent to play basketball in the fall for Central Methodist University-Fayette on Friday, May 3.

Pictured, front row (l-r): Caden’s sister, Carmen Wilburn; dad, Jay Wilburn; Caden; mother, Tracy Wilburn; and brother, Colin Wilburn. Second row: Van-Far Assistant Basketball Coach Brett Reading; Van-Far Head Coach Pat Connaway; and CMU Assistant Coach Doug Savage.