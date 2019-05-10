Bulldogs Come Back To Beat Van-Far in Districts

A Ryan Capps home run pulled the Louisiana Bulldogs ahead and fueled the momentum in a 13-9 district win over the Van-Far Indians on Friday.

The Indians took the early when a pair of walks led to back to back RBI doubles from Treyson Culwell and Caden Wilburn.

Collin Wilburn followed with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 Van-Far lead after one inning.

The advantage lasted until the top of the third when Jordan Luck and Remi Feldewerth singled with one out, then Capps worked the count for a walk to load the bases for Louisiana.

After a fly out to center, then Bulldogs got on the board with a two out hit from Will Sheppard, then a two run double from Tyler Hopkins to tie the game.

Sheppard took advantage as the return throw got away from the Indian shortstop and scored for a 4-3 Louisiana lead.

The lead wouldn’t last long as Collin Wilburn lead off the bottom half of the inning with a single, then a walk to Seth Morris and a single from Matt Dunn to load the bases for Van-Far.

With no outs, Riley Culwell drove in a pair of runs with a single for a 5-4 Indian advantage.

Logan Wilson drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and Treyson Culwell pushed home a run with a two out single.

Neither team would score in the fourth inning, but the game changed in the fifth.

Cole Martin and Quincy Hutt each walked to start the inning followed by a single from Tyler Pedersen and a fielders choice by Luck that erased Martin at the plate.

With the bases loaded and one out, Hutt would score on a wild pitch to cut the Van-Far lead to just two runs.

Now trailing 7-5, Ryan Capps came to the plate having walked three times already in the game.

Capps took another ball to start his fourth at bat, then crushed the next pitch over the scoreboard in right field to give the Bulldogs an 8-7 lead.

The Bulldogs added a run in the sixth on a RBI single from Martin, then scored four times in the top of the seventh as Cody Love and Tyler Hopkins collected RBI hits.

The Indians got two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a Treyson Culwell two run double and would load the bases with back to back two out walks against reliever Will Sheppard.

Sheppard was able to get Morris to ground to the shortstop, who flipped to second base to end the game on the force out.

Sheppard got the win in relief of Capps, pitching the final four innings for Louisiana.

Sheppard collected four strikeouts, allowing two runs on three hits.

Capps was named the Community State Bank/TribCast Player of the game with the game changing home run and two runs scored.

The (5)Bulldogs will face the (1)Silex Owls on Monday at Silex High School.

First pitch is set for 5:00 PM.