Alta Mae Jones

Alta Mae Jones, 87, of Vandalia died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Tri-County Care Center.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Tuesday (today) at Southside Baptist Church in Vandalia. Pastor Mark Phelps and Bro. Kenny Haddock officiated. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Gardens following the service.

Visitation celebrating Alta’s life was from 5-7 p.m., Monday at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.

Alta was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Mineola, the daughter of Virgil P. and Mary Iola Brookshier Clark. Her first marriage was to James Robert Trower. He preceded her in death on July 27, 1988. She then married the Rev. Marvin W. Jones of Mexico. He preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2015.

Surviving are her three children, Robert P. Trower and wife, Betty of Columbia, Timothy A. Trower of Columbia, Tammy L. Carr and husband, Mike of Silex; two brothers, Virgil H. Clark of Pekin, Ill.; Donnie Clark of Mulvane, Kan.; two sisters, Lorene Syler of Vandalia and Charlene Krigbaum and husband, Cecil of Vandalia; one sister-in-law, Veta Trower of Farber; two step-children, Gary Jones and wife, Phyllis of Mexico; Donna Martin and husband, Joe of Mexico; four grandchildren, Kris Trower of Columbia, Ryan Trower of Mexico, Kevin Carr and wife, Michelle of Moscow Mills; and Robert Carr of Silex; three great-grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two sons, William Dennis Trower and Randall Wayne Trower; grandson, Robert Bradley Trower; brother, Buell F. Clark; infant sister, Annabelle Clark; brother-in-law, Gene Syler; sisters-in-law, Loretta Clark, Alma Clark and Betty Clark.

During her childhood years Alta’s family moved several times in the mid Missouri area where she attended country schools. All of her adult life was spent in Vandalia where she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and Christian.

She was a 66 year long charter member of Southside Baptist Church where up until recently was active in choir, and in the past served as song leader, Sunday school teacher and treasurer.

Mid life she worked for several years as a home health care aid to many area residents until stopping to care for her own parents. Her passions in life other than her family and church were gardening, music and cooking.

Pallbearers were Michael “Ryan” Trower, Kevin Carr, Robert Carr, Ronnie Krigbaum, Mike Schambach, and Roy Cummins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society, c/o Waters Funeral Home 500 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 84 Vandalia, MO 63382.

Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Alta’s memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com.